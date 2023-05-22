Pair charged after boy electrocuted in Edinburgh Waverley roof fall
A 20-year-old man and 18-year-old woman have been charged after a boy was electrocuted in a fall at Edinburgh Waverley railway station.
The 16-year-old suffered serious injuries after falling from the roof on to overhead lines, near the entrance on Waverley Bridge.
He remains in hospital in a stable condition after the incident on 8 May.
British Transport Police said the man and woman had been charged with culpable and reckless conduct.
Officers appealed for witnesses to the incident to contact them.
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
