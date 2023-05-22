Woman, 28, critical after three-car-crash on A92 in Fife

A92Google
The crash between three cars happened on the A92 in Fife

A woman is critical in hospital following a crash on the A92 in Fife.

The 28-year-old was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries on Sunday after the 13:45 crash near the Lochgelly interchange slip road.

It involved a black Mitsubishi Colt, a silver Suzuki Swift and red Citroen C4.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, a 34-year-old woman, and two female passengers, both aged 32, were taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy as a precaution. No one else was injured.

Police Scotland officers are appealing for witnesses.

The road was closed and re-opened at about 15:50 on Sunday.

Sgt Scott Kirkpatrick, of Police Scotland, said: "We are appealing for anyone with information that could assist with our crash investigation to get in touch. In particular, if you have dash-cam footage then please contact us."

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.