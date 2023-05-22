Woman, 28, critical after three-car-crash on A92 in Fife
A woman is critical in hospital following a crash on the A92 in Fife.
The 28-year-old was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries on Sunday after the 13:45 crash near the Lochgelly interchange slip road.
It involved a black Mitsubishi Colt, a silver Suzuki Swift and red Citroen C4.
The driver of the Mitsubishi, a 34-year-old woman, and two female passengers, both aged 32, were taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy as a precaution. No one else was injured.
Police Scotland officers are appealing for witnesses.
The road was closed and re-opened at about 15:50 on Sunday.
Sgt Scott Kirkpatrick, of Police Scotland, said: "We are appealing for anyone with information that could assist with our crash investigation to get in touch. In particular, if you have dash-cam footage then please contact us."