Arrest after man seriously injured in dog attack in Edinburgh
A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a man suffered serious facial injuries in a dog attack.
The victim, aged 24, was found near to the junction between Drum Brae South and Duart Crescent in Edinburgh at about 20:10 on Thursday.
He was taken to The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. Police said the dog had since been seized.
Det Con Stephen Nelson said: "This was an isolated incident which happened within a private dwelling."
He added: "A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and the man is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date."