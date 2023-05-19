Teen arrested over death of woman after street disturbance

Police were called to the scene near the Foot of the Walk bar on Constitution street

A woman has died following a disturbance involving a teenager outside a pub in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland were called to the scene near the Foot of the Walk on Constitution Street, at about 19:50 on Thursday.

The 33-year-old woman was taken to the city's Royal Infirmary with serious injuries but later died.

A force spokeswoman said a 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the death and added inquiries were ongoing.

