Teen arrested over death of woman after street disturbance
- Published
A woman has died following a disturbance involving a teenager outside a pub in Edinburgh.
Police Scotland were called to the scene near the Foot of the Walk on Constitution Street, at about 19:50 on Thursday.
The 33-year-old woman was taken to the city's Royal Infirmary with serious injuries but later died.
A force spokeswoman said a 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the death and added inquiries were ongoing.
