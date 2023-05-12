Boy, 16, electrocuted in roof fall at Edinburgh Waverley station
A 16-year-old boy is in hospital after being electrocuted by overhead lines after falling from the roof of Edinburgh Waverley railway station.
The teenager fell near the entrance on Waverley Bridge, which goes over the train lines, at about 23:00 on Monday.
British Transport Police said he was taken to hospital with serious injuries and he remains there in a stable condition.
They have appealed for witnesses to the incident to contact them
