University of Edinburgh staff condemn marking boycott response
- Published
Staff at the University of Edinburgh say the response to a marking boycott by management poses a "serious threat" to the integrity of its degrees.
About 500 staff have signed a letter condemning plans to continue awarding degrees without "necessary expertise".
The university said measures were in place to minimise disruption.
The marking boycott is the latest phase of industrial action by the members of the University and College Union (UCU) at 145 UK institutions.
It began on Thursday 20 April and will continue until employers make an improved offer.
Members are refusing to undertake marking duties. Assessment-related work such as exam invigilation or processing marks is also being avoided.
In response, universities are considering a number of measures including changing marking guidelines and basing final grades on work already submitted.
The open letter to Edinburgh's senior leadership team said staff are concerned about the impact on final year students, who may find a "large proportion" of their final assessments will not be counted towards their final degree.
It said: "We all have a stake in the integrity of our assessments and degrees. These changes represent a serious threat to that integrity."
Fourth year student Emily Hannis said the possibility that her dissertation might not count towards her degree classification felt like an "injustice".
"I poured so much of my physical and mental energy into completing this and it just feels like it's been for very little reward.
"It's really demotivating while we're finishing our final assessments," she said.
The University of Edinburgh said it had "robust measures" in place to reduce the impact of industrial action.
A spokesperson said: "We are making every effort to provide results, degree award outcomes and progression decisions to students by the published timelines."
It said there were "temporary variations" in place to provide flexibility to marking assessments and "to ensure that academic standards are not compromised".