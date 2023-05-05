Man suffers life-changing injuries after dog attack
A man has been left with life-changing facial injuries after he was attacked by a dog in Edinburgh.
Police said the incident happened at about 20:10 on Thursday, near the junction between Drum Brae South and Duart Crescent.
The 24-year-old victim was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
Det Con Stephen Nelson said officers were examining CCTV in a bid to trace the dog and its owner.
He added: "The injured man suffered life-changing facial injuries due to this dog attack.
"We are keen to speak to anyone who knows of a large dog in the area."
Det Con Nelson also urged anyone with relevant dashcam footage to contact officers.
