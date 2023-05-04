East Fife fans banned over racial abuse at Albion Rovers match
- Published
A football club has banned two of its supporters after an opposing player was racially abused at a match.
League Two side East Fife said the two fans had admitted making racial comments and were no longer welcome.
The incident happened at the club's Bayview Stadium during a league match against Albion Rovers on Saturday.
The club made an announcement at halftime after it was alerted to comments being made in the home end after a Rovers player scored.
An investigation was launched which included an appeal for information about the fans responsible.
In a statement released on Thursday, the club said two people had come forward and admitted making racial comments.
They have been banned indefinitely from all events at the stadium in Methil.
The statement said: "We thank Albion Rovers for their cooperation and would also like to thank those who took the time to assist us in our investigation.
"We are confident that these were isolated incidents, but rest assured we will be even more vigilant at future games and will have no hesitation in taking the same action against any individuals found guilty of any form of abuse.
"As stated previously, we are an all-inclusive, welcoming club and incidents such as Saturday's will not be tolerated".
East Fife won the match 2-1.