Serious safety issues found at HMP Addiewell
- Published
A privately-run prison in West Lothian has been criticised for serious safety issues in a damning report.
His Majesty's Inspectorate of Prisons for Scotland said HMP Addiewell has failed to address a chronic shortage of experienced prison officers.
Less than a third of inmates said they feel safe and 40% claim to have been assaulted or abused by staff.
The jail's operator Sodexo said it is making a significant financial investment into the prison.
The chief inspector of prisons Wendy Sinclair-Gieben told the BBC the report was the worst she had seen in five years of inspections.
In a previous inspection the jail received "satisfactory" and "generally acceptable" ratings.
The jail houses about 700 male prisoners including long term and short-term prisoners as well as remand and protection prisoners.
During the recent visit, inspectors found 40% of prisoners said they had been subjected to abuse, threatening behaviour, bullying or assault by staff.
The report said 60% of inmates claimed they had witnessed this behaviour towards other prisoners.
It said staff, on occasion, spoke to prisoners in an unprofessional way and found relationships between the workforce and inmates to be poor due to a lack of experienced staff and shortages.
Only 29% of prisoners said they felt safe, with the report stating: "HMIPS is deeply concerned that prolonged feelings of unsafety, lack of security and fear could have a significant detrimental impact on prisoners' mental health, not to mention the potential risk to physical safety.
"We were not satisfied that HMP Addiewell were taking sufficient action to address these concerns, and in our judgment there is a potential risk that violations of this right will arise."
The inspectors also found prisoners were not receiving the full 60 minutes of fresh air they are entitled to.
Poor levels of cleanliness were found in residential blocks at the prison, which opened in 2008.
Access to healthcare was also rated as poor, with patient outcomes being compromised as a result of long waiting times.
Inspectors have recommended Sodexo and the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) review the contract for the prison to ensure it does not "inadvertently inhibit the safe and effective management of prisoners" and "drives improved purposeful activity participation levels".
Ms Sinclair-Gieben raised concerns about staffing levels at the West Lothian jail in 2019.
She told BBC Scotland that the main issue currently is staff retention and that she has "real concerns" about the number of experienced and knowledgeable staff working at the jail.
"That has an impact on security, order, safety and control of the prison," she said.
Ms Sinclair-Gieben added the fact that the prison was rated poor in three of nine category's was "worrying".
She said: "My fear is it becomes a completely unsafe prison, and prisoners aren't safe there.
"In my opinion the treatment and conditions of prisoners in Addiewell were the worst I've seen in five years of inspections."
'Challenging report'
An HMP Addiewell spokesperson said Sodexo accepts "full responsibility" for the shortcomings identified in the report.
They said they had increased levels of managerial support, altered the prison routine and started the rollout of a "comprehensive improvement programme".
They added: "Recruiting and retaining an increasingly experienced team of staff is critical to improving relationships and performance in these areas. This is our priority."
SPS said it accepted the report and its recommendations, adding that "early indications of improvements" had been seen since the inspection.
It added: "We continue to rigorously monitor progress, with additional SPS resources on-site, to work closely with Sodexo, as well as continued engagement at the highest level of Sodexo UK and SPS, to ensure HMP Addiewell is a safe and secure prison, delivering positive outcomes for those in custody there, and supporting the wider justice sector, and our communities."