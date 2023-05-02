Man arrested after alleged rape in Princes Street Gardens

Princes Street Gardens stock imageGetty Images
The gardens were closed to the public on Monday morning

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 20-year-old woman in Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens.

Police Scotland said officers were called to an incident in the city centre at about 03:45 on Monday.

The historic gardens, which are overlooked by Edinburgh Castle, are usually locked at night.

The area was closed to the public on Monday morning, with paths cordoned off and a police tent erected on a pathway.

Police said inquires are ongoing.

