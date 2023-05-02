Colin Marr death: Forensic and pathology review ordered
- Published
A forensic and pathology review has been ordered in the case of a Fife man who died from a stab wound to the chest.
Colin Marr, 23, died from a single blow from a kitchen knife in 2007 after a row with his fiancée Candice Bonar.
His family have long challenged the original police conclusion that it was suicide. Ms Bonar has always maintained her innocence.
The first phase of a police review of the case started in 2021 and has now ended, the Crown Office has revealed.
Scotland's prosecution service has said that it and Police Scotland are now "instructing reviews of the forensic and pathology aspects of Colin's case".
The forensic and pathology aspects of the original investigation into Colin's death have been challenged by independent experts.
Leading pathologist Dr Nat Cary has previously said it was "both possible and plausible" that Colin's injury was "inflicted by a third party", and questioned previous police reports on the location of the stab wound.
In a recent letter to the Marr family, Dr Cary said the death "is and always was a homicide until satisfactorily proven otherwise".He added: "To achieve penetration would have required severe force. Removal may also have required significant force because of a pinching effect when bone is penetrated."The pathological findings are not typical of self-infliction in that there are no tentative wounds."
A statement from the Marr family said they "clearly welcome" the latest update from the Crown Office.
It added: "It is two years past since we presented police with evidence from Dr Nat Cary that clearly states the location of the wound, and thus the significance of the wound, in terms of Colin's death being a homicide.
"Not only does it raise significant questions, it also gives Colin a chance of getting justice."
Both Fife Police and the Crown Office previously produced reports that were critical of the original investigation into Colin's death and issued apologies to his family.
Further review
Colin's stepdad Stuart Graham handed over a cache of material about the case to Police Scotland in 2021.
Det Ch Insp Brian Geddes - who led the cold case review of the Renee and Andrew MacRae murders - has been in charge of looking again at Colin's case.
Colin's fiancée Ms Bonar has been interviewed three times by the police and voluntarily appeared in person at the 2011 fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into his death.
At the inquiry Sheriff Alastair Dunlop said he could not decide if the death was suicide or homicide.
Speaking after the FAI, Ms Bonar said: "My name is cleared. I have always been honest and declared my innocence throughout this heart-breaking nightmare.
"What Colin did, he did to himself and that's the truth."
A spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: "We appreciate the importance of this work to the family and they will be informed of significant developments.
"Once further inquiries are complete, all the evidence will be reviewed by a prosecutor who has had no previous involvement in the case."