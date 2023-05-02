I'm cancelled for being a gender-critical lesbian - Joanna Cherry
SNP MP Joanna Cherry has told BBC Scotland she has been cancelled by an Edinburgh venue for "being a lesbian with gender-critical views".
She was due to appear at The Stand during the Fringe Festival in August.
The venue has cancelled the event after staff said they were not comfortable with her views on transgender issues.
The Edinburgh South MP is a critic of Scotland's Gender Recognition Reform plans, which make it easier for people to change their legally-recognised sex.
Ms Cherry told BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime programme: "I would hope The Stand would see sense here. Staff shouldn't be framing editorial and artistic policy.
"I'm being cancelled and no-platformed because I'm a lesbian, who holds gender-critical views that somebody's sex is immutable.
"I've made those views clear over a number of years. I have never said that trans people should not have equal rights."
The show was part of an In Conversation With series of events with interview guests including film director Ken Loach, former labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham.
Ms Cherry said she was planning to talk about her career in politics and the independence movement, as well as her feminist views.
She added: "Because a small number of people don't like my feminist and lesbian activism, I'm being prevented from talking about all of those things in my home city where I'm an elected politician.
"I think it says something's gone very wrong in Scotland's civic space.
"Small groups of activists are now dictating who can speak and what can be discussed."
The Stand said it did not endorse the views of any participant in the In Conversation With series, which is organised by independent producer Fair Pley.
In a statement The Stand said: "Following extensive discussions with our staff it has become clear that a number of key operational staff, including venue management and box office personnel, are unwilling to work on this event.
"We will ensure that their views are respected. We will not compel our staff to work on this event and so have concluded that the event is unable to proceed on a properly staffed, safe and legally compliant basis."
It said Ms Cherry's invitation to participate was due to her "wide-ranging political and public role".
Meanwhile, the MP also told BBC Scotland she hoped the SNP would get its "finances and governance in order" amid a police investigation and the resignation of the party's auditors.
'Necessary groundwork'
Ms Cherry, who resigned from the SNP's national executive committee in June 2021, said: "I was one of a number of members elected on a manifesto to deliver better transparency and scrutiny over the party's finances and governance.
"I'm sad to say we failed to do that, and it wasn't for the want of trying.
"I just regret it's come to this. I would like those who stood in the way of reform back in 2020-21 to reflect on what they've done."
Ms Cherry also said the party had not done "the necessary groundwork" on economic issues under former first minister Nicola Sturgeon to win over opponents of Scottish independence.
She added: "I've always argued that the way to win a referendum was to persuade people who voted no in 2014 of the merits of our case.
"The SNP needs to discuss both how we convince people to the cause of independence and also how we actually win our independence.
"We need to put the sovereignty of the Scottish people back to the front and centre of our debate."