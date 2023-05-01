Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh closed in rape inquiry

police tent
The gardens were closed to the public on Monday morning

Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh have been closed by police investigating the reported rape of a 20-year-old woman.

Police Scotland said officers were called to the incident in the city centre at about 03:45 on Monday.

The historic gardens, which are overlooked by Edinburgh Castle, are usually locked at night.

The area was closed to the public on Monday morning, with paths cordoned off and a police tent erected on a pathway.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We received a report of the serious sexual assault of a 20-year-old woman in the Princes Street Gardens area.

"Inquiries are at an early stage and ongoing to establish the full circumstances."

