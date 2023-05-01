Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh closed in rape inquiry
- Published
Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh have been closed by police investigating the reported rape of a 20-year-old woman.
Police Scotland said officers were called to the incident in the city centre at about 03:45 on Monday.
The historic gardens, which are overlooked by Edinburgh Castle, are usually locked at night.
The area was closed to the public on Monday morning, with paths cordoned off and a police tent erected on a pathway.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We received a report of the serious sexual assault of a 20-year-old woman in the Princes Street Gardens area.
"Inquiries are at an early stage and ongoing to establish the full circumstances."