Trans film screening cancelled again at University of Edinburgh
- Published
The screening of a controversial film about transgender rights has been cancelled for a second time by the University of Edinburgh after student protests.
Gender-critical documentary Adult Human Female was due to be shown at a lecture hall in George Square on Wednesday.
But the university said protestors were restricting access to the venue and the event was cancelled on safety grounds.
A similar protest in December stopped the first attempt to screen the film.
Adult Human Female, made by independent filmmakers Deirdre O'Neill and Mike Wayne, is billed as an "explainer about the issues, how far things have already changed for the worse for women and how difficult it has been to be heard, to be listened to".
Some university staff and student groups had called for the screening to be called off, claiming the documentary contained content that was "a clear attack on trans people's identities".
A statement from the film directors said "there isn't an iota of hatred in our film".
It added: "The accusation that the film is transphobic is designed to shut down debate.
"It is really important that [the] screening goes ahead, because universities must be a place where disagreements can be discussed and different ideas held up to scrutiny."
A University of Edinburgh spokesperson said: "We are disappointed that again this event has not been able to go ahead.
"In line with our commitment to fostering an inclusive, supportive and safe environment for our whole community, we worked with the organisers and put measures in place to mitigate risks associated with the event.
"However, with protesters restricting access to the venue, safety concerns were raised should the event proceed. It was therefore decided that the screening should not continue."