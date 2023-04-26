Injured worker recalls fear as ship toppled over in Leith
An injured worker has described the "scary" moment a US naval ship tipped over in a dry dock.
Constantin Pogor said he was thrown from one side of the bridge of the Petrel to the other and passed out after cracking his ribs on a beam.
He is among 35 people who were injured in the incident in Edinburgh in March.
Mr Pogor, who is being represented by law firm Digby Brown, suffered a dislocated elbow and fractured pelvis and is still undergoing treatment.
The Health and Safety Executive is investigating after the Petrel became dislodged from its holding at the Imperial Dock in Leith and toppled over.
Pictures posted on social media showed the 3,371-tonne vessel leaning at a 45 degree angle.
Speaking about the incident, Mr Pogor, 48, said: "I heard a loud noise, felt movement and I just had this reflex reaction to try and hold onto something but I didn't get to grab onto anything.
"I flew from one side of the bridge to the other and landed on my right side and hit my ribs on a metal beam.
"I must have passed out because I remember just sort of coming to - that's when I realised my elbow was dislodged."
He said a colleague then tried to move him.
Mr Pogor added: "It was really painful and that's when I realised that although I could move my legs, something was wrong in my hip.
"I still don't even know what actually happened that day to cause the ship to fall."
NHS Lothian said 23 people were treated in hospital and 12 at the scene of the incident.
The Romanian national said he had sought his own lawyers to investigate and believed a number of others on board had done the same.
He added: "I want to shed light on what happened to me just so people back home know I'm relatively okay.
"It was scary at the time - especially when you're not able to speak the same language.
"But I'm being looked after now, have a translator and I'm focused on my recovery."
Digby Brown Solicitors confirmed they were assisting a number people who were injured in the incident.
A spokesman added: "Our inquiries are at an early stage so we cannot comment further on the specifics; however we will continue to support and advise all affected people."
The 76m Petrel was once owned by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, who bought the ship to locate historically significant shipwrecks. He went on to discover 30 sunken warships.
But in 2022 the Isle of Man-registered vessel was sold to the US Navy, and is now operated by American-owned firm Oceaneering International.