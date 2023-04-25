Ken Buchanan: Fans and mourners in final tribute to boxing legend
- Published
Fans and mourners have bid a final farewell to boxing legend Ken Buchanan during a memorial procession through Edinburgh.
Hundreds of people lined the streets in tribute to the former world lightweight champion, who died this month aged 77.
The cortege passed the former site of the Sparta Boxing Club, where Buchanan trained throughout his career.
It also passed the statue erected in Buchanan's honour on Leith Walk before making its way to St Giles Cathedral.
Buchanan, widely regarded as Scotland's greatest ever boxer, died earlier this month after his family revealed he had been diagnosed with dementia.
Among those attending the cathedral service were Buchanan's friend and former rival, fellow ex-world champion Jim Watt.
Edinburgh-born boxer Alex Arthur, who held two world super featherweight titles in 2007, was also at the memorial.
Buchanan conquered the lightweight division in the early 1970s and ended his career with 61 wins from 69 fights.
The Scot memorably won the WBA lightweight world title by dethroning Panama's Ismael Laguna in the scorching heat of Puerto Rico in 1970, before defeating Ruben Navarro in 1971 to take the WBC title.
The same year, the Scot was the American Boxing Writers' Association's Fighter of the Year, ahead of Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali.
