Ken Buchanan: Fans and mourners in final tribute to boxing legend

Pipers lead the funeral cortege on its way to St Giles CathedralPA Media
Pipers lead the funeral cortege on its way to St Giles Cathedral

Fans and mourners have bid a final farewell to boxing legend Ken Buchanan during a memorial procession through Edinburgh.

Hundreds of people lined the streets in tribute to the former world lightweight champion, who died this month aged 77.

The cortege passed the former site of the Sparta Boxing Club, where Buchanan trained throughout his career.

It also passed the statue erected in Buchanan's honour on Leith Walk before making its way to St Giles Cathedral.

PA Media
Buchanan had a glittering career which first saw him become world champion in 1970

Buchanan, widely regarded as Scotland's greatest ever boxer, died earlier this month after his family revealed he had been diagnosed with dementia.

Among those attending the cathedral service were Buchanan's friend and former rival, fellow ex-world champion Jim Watt.

Edinburgh-born boxer Alex Arthur, who held two world super featherweight titles in 2007, was also at the memorial.

PA Media
Fellow former world champion Jim Watt, centre, attended the service
PA Media
Edinburgh boxer Alex Arthur at the cathedral
PA Media
A pair of boxing gloves was placed on the coffin
PA Media
Crowds lined the route to St Giles Cathedral

Buchanan conquered the lightweight division in the early 1970s and ended his career with 61 wins from 69 fights.

The Scot memorably won the WBA lightweight world title by dethroning Panama's Ismael Laguna in the scorching heat of Puerto Rico in 1970, before defeating Ruben Navarro in 1971 to take the WBC title.

Buchanan is widely regarded as the greatest boxer ever to come out of Scotland

The same year, the Scot was the American Boxing Writers' Association's Fighter of the Year, ahead of Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali.

Getty Images
Buchanan taking on Roberto Duran at Madison Square Garden in New York in 1972

All pictures subject to copyright

Related Topics