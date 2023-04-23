Boys charged after vandalism at Linlithgow Palace
- Published
Two boys, aged 13 and 14, have been charged following vandalism at Linlithgow Palace.
Police said various walls and flagstone floors were defaced while a fountain built by James V in 1538 was damaged at the site in West Lothian at about 21:00 on Thursday.
The force said the two boys have been referred to the children's reporter.
Historic Environment Scotland said conservation teams were working to assess the damage.
The palace, which was the birthplace of Mary Queen of Scots, is due to reopen next month after repair work.