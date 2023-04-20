Loretto abuse inquiry won't fix mental scars - director
- Published
A man who was abused by a teacher at Scotland's oldest boarding school has said inquiry findings will not rid him of "psychological scars".
Filmmaker Don Boyd said he was raped by the late Guy Ray-Hills while attending Loretto School in Musselburgh between 1958 and 1965.
Ray-Hills was allowed to resign with references despite complaints.
The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry found pupils suffered sexual, physical and emotional harm at the school.
Chair of the inquiry, Lady Smith, described the teacher as a "prolific sexual predator".
The Musselburgh school apologised unreservedly to the victims of abuse.
Mr Boyd, who previously said Ray-Hills' predatory actions reminded him of Harvey Weinstein, said Lady Smith's findings were "thorough".
He told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland he had come to Scotland from South Africa - and the isolation he experienced was part of Ray-Hills' grooming.
"The report and the findings published yesterday have made me feel considerably better - it doesn't mean you lose your psychological scar," he said.
"Every single element of my life was in some way or an other instructed by this abuse, yet I didn't really recognise it.
"I found myself isolated, secretive, lonely to the extent that I eventually left the school feeling that I couldn't take any more of this situation."
Mr Boyd gave evidence to the inquiry, detailing how he was groomed and sexually abused by his French teacher.
He was 10 when he joined Loretto's junior school the Nippers in 1958.
The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry found Guy Ray-Hills groomed many children and established abusive sexual relationships with them, some of which were one-offs but others lasted for four years during his time working at the school.
Speaking about the impact of the inquiry, Mr Boyd said: "I don't think its ever going to wipe out the crime entirely," however he hopes it can lead to some change.
On Wednesday, Loretto School reaffirmed its "unreserved apology" and deep regret for the hurt and pain suffered.
It said the well-being of pupils in its care remains its "highest priority".