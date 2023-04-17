Teenager living in fear after rapist Sean Hogg walked free
- Published
A teenager who was raped when she was 13 is living in fear that her attacker will come after her after he walked free from court.
Sean Hogg was 17 when he attacked the young victim in Dalkeith Country Park on a number of occasions in 2018.
He was convicted of rape earlier this month however, due to new sentencing guidelines for under 25s, he was not jailed and instead given 270 hours of unpaid work.
Judge Lord Lake said if Hogg had committed the crime when he was over 25, he would have given him a jail sentence of four or five years.
His victim, who is anonymous to protect her identity, has now spoken about how the rape and the subsequent sentence, has affected her.
In a statement, she said she was diagnosed with PTSD, suffered from panic attacks and self-harmed on a daily basis following the attacks.
She also and underwent three years of counselling, she said.
The teenager, now 18, said CCTV was fitted in her home so she could see who was coming into her street and she would not leave the house without one of her grandparents.
She has suffered from anxiety and nightmares and has had relationship problems.
"The day my grandmother told me Sean Hogg had been found guilty of rape I thought there may be a chance of being happy again. I knew he was going to go to jail," she said.
It took the teenager about six months to tell her grandmother what had happened.
"I felt glad I reported it as I felt he needed to pay for what he had done," she said.
In the run-up to the trial she suffered repeated panic attacks due to "overwhelming" anxiety. When the case was eventually heard, she gave her evidence through a video link.
'He's going to want to hurt me'
"The fact he could see me through a video link made me feel sick," she said. "When I was told he had been found guilty I felt a wave of emotions. I didn't know how to react. I cried, I think I cried with relief.
"I stupidly thought it was finally over, after years of fear I thought now it's his time to feel fear."
However due to the new sentencing guidelines, Hogg, 21, from Hamilton in South Lanarkshire, was ordered to carry out 270 hours of unpaid work. He was also put under supervision and added to the sex offenders register for three years.
On learning about the sentence, his victim said she felt like she couldn't breathe.
"In my head I thought he's going to come for me, he's going to want to hurt me," she said. "I was back to being that 13-year-old wee girl, scared of the unknown.
"My grandparents felt they had let me down but they didn't. It was the judge that let me down.
"Why is it ok to rape anyone and not go to jail? Why was he allowed to get on with his life when he's clearly ruined mine? Did the judge not bother reading the ordeal I had suffered?
"Now it makes me think why did I even bother reporting the rape in the first place. Nothing happened."
The sentencing has drawn criticism from rape victims and the Rape Crisis charity, while the case has been discussed across the world.
"It was even in the Washington Times, with the people of America asking what's going on in that country," the victim said. "I've seen JK Rowling saying men will think the first time is free. How is this going to help girls in the future who are raped?
"Whoever is in charge of the justice system need to sort this out, you say you care about victims like me but how can a serial rapist receive 270 hours community payback?
"I did not get justice, the system failed me, the judge failed me, he didn't protect me. I had done nothing wrong and yet he is a free man. You let him go but gave me, the victim, a life sentence."
The guidelines for sentencing under 25s were introduced in Scotland in January 2022.
They made rehabilitation rather than punishment a primary consideration, recommending an "individualistic approach" taking into account their life experiences.
First Minister Humza Yousaf said he understood the concerns which had been expressed, but stressed that sentencing was a matter for the judiciary.
A spokesperson for the Crown Office said: "The Crown is currently considering whether there are grounds for lodging an appeal against this sentence."