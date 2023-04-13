Scottish skatepark considered for listed status
A West Lothian skatepark is in line to become the first to be granted listed status in Scotland.
Livingston - or "Livi" - skatepark was built in 1981 and has attracted world-famous skaters such as Steve Caballero and Mike McGill.
And Tony Hawk drew huge crowds when he skated Livingston's bowl in 1990.
Historic Environment Scotland (HES) is considering giving it listed status, meaning it is an architecturally and historically important site.
The skatepark was designed and built by architect Ian Urquhart after he was inspired by his wife and dedicated skater Dee Urquhart.
The pair travelled across the United States to learn how to construct and assemble a skatepark.
Since then, the park has become iconic among the skating community.
Local skater Alan Mcintosh recently returned to skateboarding at Livingston after 30 years, aged 48.
"Since I was around 12 or 13, Livi was the place, the mecca, the Scottish Dogtown or Santa Monica," he said.
"At 48 it's still the place I associate with the heart of skateboarding in Scotland.
"Livi plays a critical cultural anchor point to skateboarding in Scotland (and beyond) in the same vein as the Glasgow School of Art or Glasgow University does to its disciplines.
"It should be protected at all costs."
West Lothian Council first applied to secure historic status for the site in 2022. If successful, the skatepark's cultural importance would need to be taken into consideration when making management decisions.
Listing the site would not prevent it being used as a skatepark, but it would ensure the long-term protection and maintenance of the facility.
HES is seeking input from people who know and use the skatepark, or have a view on its design, history and significance.
Skateboard Scotland, the official governing body for skateboarding in Scotland, helped HES shape the survey.
Rick Curran from Skateboard Scotland said: "Livingston (Livi) skatepark is a world renowned and iconic Scottish skatepark recognised by many for its ground-breaking design, built at a time when skateboarding was experiencing a global slump.
"This design has not only resulted in continuous use by generations of local skaters but has also seen many world-famous pro skaters visit over the years, such as Tony Hawk and Steve Caballero, who recognised Livi's deserved place in skate history.
"Skateboard Scotland are extremely keen for Livingston to retain the essence that makes it a famously strong foundation for Scottish skateboarding, but also to explore necessary steps to ensure this essence is protected for future generations through sympathetic, considered stabilisation and restoration.
"We look forward to working with the skate community and HES on this."
Currently the only listed skatepark in the UK is Rom skatepark in London.
West Lothian councillor Tom Conn said: "Livingston skatepark is a well-used and much-loved facility by the skating community in West Lothian and further afield.
"We are aware that different users of the park have wide-ranging views on its future and we would encourage as many people as possible to please take part in this questionnaire."
Dara Parsons, head of designations at HES, said: "We know that Livingston skatepark is a hugely popular piece of urban heritage, renowned among skaters across Scotland and beyond.
"We want to hear views from as many voices as possible to help us understand more about its cultural and historical significance and its position among our 20th Century heritage."