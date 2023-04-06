Man murdered pregnant wife by pushing her off Arthur's Seat
A man has been found guilty of murdering his pregnant wife by pushing her 50ft off a cliff edge at an Edinburgh beauty spot.
Kashif Anwar, 29, killed 31-year-old Fawziyah Javed fell from a rocky outcrop on Arthur's Seat during a holiday in September 2021.
As she lay dying, Ms Javed, from Yorkshire, told a police officer her husband had pushed her.
Anwar claimed he had slipped and bumped into his wife.
The jury at the High Court in Edinburgh rejected that defence and found him guilty of murdering Ms Javed and causing the death of her unborn child.
The couple, from Leeds, had been married for nine months.
