Grenade destroyed in controlled explosion in Penicuik
An old grenade found in a residential area in an Midlothian town has been destroyed in a controlled explosion.
Police Scotland were called after the device was discovered near Boyd Orr Drive in Penicuik at 18:40 on Tuesday.
The device was moved to Mauricewood - a wooded area nearby - and a cordon was erected around the site.
The Explosive Ordnance Department carried out the controlled explosion at 08:00 on Wednesday.
