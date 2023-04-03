Search for driver after hit-and-run in Edinburgh
- Published
Police are searching for the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run in an Edinburgh park.
A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital after being struck by the car in Lochend Park at about 20:15 on Sunday, 2 April.
Then at 20:45, a black Audi was found in Maplewood Park, following what was described as "an attempt to set it alight".
Officers believe the two incidents are linked and appealed for witnesses.
Acting Det Insp Steven Gray from Gayfield CID said anyone who witnessed the initial crash or a vehicle leaving the scene, as well as anyone with information on the car in Maplewood Park should contact police.
The victim of the hit-and-run was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. His condition is unknown.
The parks are about six-and-a-half miles apart.