Arthur's Seat murder trial told woman 'scared of heights'
- Published
A pregnant woman who was allegedly murdered in a fall from Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh was scared of heights, a court has heard.
Before her trip, Fawziyah Javed told a friend her husband was "really keen" to visit the hill but she said: "I am not sure."
Kashif Anwar, 29, denies assaulting and murdering his 31-year-old wife by pushing her from Arthur's Seat in 2021.
Ms Javed sustained injuries so severe she and her unborn child died.
A friend of the dead woman, Lubna Qasim, recalled that Ms Javed had told her that she and her husband were travelling to the Scottish capital. She asked what their plans were.
Ms Qasim, 33, told the High Court in Edinburgh: "She mentioned that Kashif was really keen to visit Arthur's Seat. I said that sounds good. I said it was on my bucket list of places I wanted to visit."
The witness, who previously visited Edinburgh, said her friend looked her straight in the eye and said: "I am not sure".
Ms Qasim said: "It was on my bucket list but not hers. Even on my bucket list I would not go there in the evening, pregnant."
The solicitor told the court she knew her friend "definitely was afraid of heights".
Ms Qasim said they had previously been on a trip to Barcelona and Ms Javed was "petrified" when they went on a cable car.
She also said her friend, from Pudsey in West Yorkshire, was more into shopping than going for walks.
Ms Qasim said she met Ms Javed during freshers' week at Sheffield University in 2008 and described her as "a very charismatic person".
She said the employment law solicitor had expressed frustration that her husband "spent all his time playing video games" when he had to revise to resit optometry exams he had failed at Bradford University.
Mr Anwar also denies a second charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards his wife at the Residence Inn by Marriott at Edinburgh's Quartermile by repeatedly shouting at her.
The trial before Lord Beckett continues.