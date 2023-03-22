Firefighters tackle blaze at former nightclub in Kirkcaldy
Firefighters are tackling a blaze which broke out at a former nightclub in Fife.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed the alarm was raised at Kitty's on Hunter Street, Kirkcaldy, at about 06:20.
The business closed in 2019 and the B-listed building was due to be converted into 19 flats.
An SFRS spokesman said two appliances were sent to the scene and found the building "well alight".
They were soon joined by five further crews and a height appliance.
The spokesman added: "One appliance remains on the scene as crews ensure that the area is made safe. No casualties were reported."
A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed some road closures had been put in place.
He added: "Officers will work with SFRS to establish the cause of the fire."