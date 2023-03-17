In pictures: The Crown films in St Andrews
Netflix show The Crown has been filming in St Andrews for the next series, which will cover the period when the Prince and Princess of Wales studied at the university.
Ed McVey, who is playing William, and Meg Bellamy, who is playing Kate, have been spotted in the Fife town, along with co-star Dominic West.
William met Kate Middleton in 2001 while they were both studying at St Andrews.
They graduated from the university in 2005 and briefly split in 2007, but William went on to propose in November 2010 and the couple married the following year.
Pictures by PA images.