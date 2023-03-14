Edinburgh's festivals set for £8.6m Budget boost
- Published
Up to £8.6m of funding for Edinburgh's festivals is expected to be announced in the UK Government's Spring Budget.
Some of the funding may go towards creating permanent headquarters for the Fringe festival.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected to announce the money when he delivers the Budget later.
Mr Hunt said Edinburgh was "world-famous for culture" and it was "right to support it and help it grow" in his spending plans.
He added: "Millions of people flock to Edinburgh from all over the globe for its festivals, creating opportunities for incredible comedians, musicians, artists and more, as well as thousands of jobs each year - all contributing immensely to the UK's shared economy."
Scotland's festival economy contributes more than £300m a year to the UK.
However, fears over the future of Edinburgh's festivals have been raised in recent years due to the impact of the Covid pandemic and rising costs associated with performing at the 75-year-old event.
In 2019, before the pandemic, eight major venues at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe sold 1,965,961 tickets.
But projected ticket sales for 2022 fell by almost 25% in its first full year back to 1,486,746.
The comedian Richard Herring has said he will not perform at this year's Edinburgh Fringe due to concerns that spiralling costs are pricing out audiences and performers.
And Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge has announced a new £100,000 fund to help performers put on shows at the Fringe.
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said the expected cash injection was "fantastic news for Scotland".
He added: "The UK government has consistently championed the sector, including with £97m of Covid support, and £10m for the Dunard Centre, Edinburgh's first dedicated new space for music and the performing arts in 100 years."
Other festivals which take place in Edinburgh include the Edinburgh International Book Festival and festivals of art and jazz.
Film festival
Earlier this month it was announced that the Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) is to return this summer in a scaled-down version, months after the event ceased trading amid rising costs.
The 76th event will be a special one-year iteration as part of the Edinburgh International Festival, with Screen Scotland remaining in place as the EIFF's primary public funder.
A Scottish government spokesman said: "Edinburgh's festivals continue to be one of Scotland's world-leading cultural brands and the Scottish government will continue to do all we can to support the festival and wider culture sector.
"Scottish ministers have been urging the UK government to recognise the valuable role Scotland's culture sector plays to the Scottish and UK economy and so any additional funding from the Spring Budget would be welcome."