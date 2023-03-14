Man dies after two-car crash on A92 near Kirkcaldy
A 46-year-old man has died following a two-car crash near Kirkcaldy on Monday.
Police were called to the A92 Thornton bypass at about 14:20 after reports of a collision. The driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene.
Sgt Colin Morrison said police were aware that dash-cam footage had been posted online locally.
He asked the person who has that footage, or other drivers with video of the incident, to contact police as soon as possible.
"The information you hold will assist with our investigation into the circumstances of this collision," he said.
Police said they also wanted to hear from any witnesses to the crash.
Sgt Colin Morrison added: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the man who died at this difficult time."
