Body found on beach near Anstruther golf course
- Published
Police have launched an investigation after a body was discovered on a beach near a golf course in Fife.
A stretch of the coastal path between Anstruther Golf Club and Pittenweem was taped off after the alarm was raised at about 06:40.
Detectives have yet to confirm if there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are continuing."
The club informed members and visitors on its Facebook page that there was currently no access to the course.