Sheku Bayoh inquiry: Police considered terrorism link
- Published
A senior detective has said terrorism was considered as a possible factor in the incident which led to the death of Sheku Bayoh.
Det Ch Supt Pat Campbell said it was an early hypothesis after Mr Bayoh was involved in a violent confrontation with police in Kirkcaldy in 2015.
Mr Bayou died in custody after he was restrained by officers.
A public inquiry is looking into the circumstances of the father-of-two's death and whether race was a factor.
Det Ch Supt Campbell told the inquiry that he'd taken into account the unusual nature of the incident and the terror threat level at the time.
But he said the terror link was "quickly" ruled out following background checks.
The officer said he had a number of theories as he drove to Kirkcaldy on 3 May 2015 after being appointed senior investigating officer to the incident.
Angela Grahame KC, lead counsel to the inquiry in Edinburgh, asked him why he considered the terrorism-related idea in the first place.
He said: "It was really the circumstances of the incident. What we had was a male with a knife at six o'clock in the morning in a relatively quiet town, Kirkcaldy, acting erratically.
He said it was soon made clear that there was no aspect of terror-related motivation.
Other theories
Det Ch Supt Campbell denied that Mr Bayoh's race was a factor, saying the same checks would have been carried out if he had been white.
He said other theories considered included possible links to drugs or drink, and an earlier assault which may have led him to Hayfield Road.
The officer said that during the time he was in charge of the investigation, he could not eliminate the hypothesis that restraint could have been a factor in Mr Bayoh's death.
He also spoke about his 'reluctance' to hand the incident over to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) team stating he was worried it "would set the investigation back."
He said that police had around 22 detectives involved while the Pirc arrived with a team of four or five.
The inquiry before Lord Bracadale continues.