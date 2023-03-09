Boys charged over objects thrown at Hibernian v Rangers match
Two boys, aged 13 and 14, have been charged after objects were thrown on to the pitch at the Hibs v Rangers match.
The incident happened at Wednesday's Scottish Premiership game at Easter Road stadium in Edinburgh.
Police Scotland said they were also looking into the use of pyrotechnics in the crowd.
Hibernian FC confirmed that they were investigating a "number of incidents" during the match, which Rangers won 4-1.
A spokesperson for the club said : "Following every Hibernian FC match, the club undergoes an operational debrief process which runs through all aspects of the game including crowd behaviour.
"The club will continue to investigate a number of instances that occurred during the match, and can confirm that two supporters have been charged so far."