Edinburgh International Film Festival to return this summer
- Published
The Edinburgh International Film Festival is to return this summer with a scaled-down programme.
The future of the festival was put in doubt in October after the charity that runs it called in administrators.
The Centre for the Moving Image blamed rising costs and reduced trade for the closure - which also involved two cinemas and more than a hundred staff.
The 2023 edition will be staged in a week-long programme as part of the Edinburgh International Festival.
It will run from 18 to 23 August as a special one-off event, organisers Screen Scotland, Edinburgh International Festival and Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) said.
The 76th iteration of the festival will feature a reduced programme which aims to celebrate the work of both local and international filmmakers.
It will be led by EIFF's new programme director Kate Taylor, as Kristy Matheson leaves her role as creative director at the EIFF.
Ms Taylor said: "Attending first as audience member, then as film worker, my experience of Edinburgh International Film Festival has always been of a place that sparks inspiring conversations about film, and over the past few months it has been nourishing to hear the stories of many people - filmmakers, audience and industry who hold this festival dear.
"I'm excited to deliver the ideas that the team and I have been working on over the past few months and be a custodian for this year's programme, ensuring the flame of EIFF burns bright, and I can't wait to welcome audiences to enjoy the curated selection of films we'll be presenting in August."
'Cultural touchstone'
The EIFF, the Edinburgh Filmhouse and the Belmont cinema in Aberdeen all ceased trading in October after the Centre for the Moving Image called in administrators, with 102 staff losing their jobs.
Screen Scotland, which will be the 2023 festival's primary public funder, is set to consult a working group of industry experts on setting up a stand-alone event to be held annually from August 2024.
Isabel Davis, Screen Scotland's executive director, said: "From the opening night screening of Aftersun, the 2022 edition of EIFF had a great energy and was welcomed by audiences and industry.
"We are glad to be working again with Kate, the programme team and our colleagues in the international festival to build on that success."
Francesca Hegyi, chief executive of the Edinburgh International Festival, added: "The Edinburgh International Film Festival is an important cultural touchstone in our festival city, and we are pleased to be able to support its return."
Full programme details for the film festival will be released in June.