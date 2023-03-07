Council backs bid to ban vehicles from parts of Leith
- Published
A multi-million pound project aiming to make Leith's streets safer and less congested has been given the go-ahead.
The Leith Connections scheme will create a low traffic neighbourhood and new active travel links to "transform the quality of walking, wheeling and cycling" in the area.
It involves introducing traffic restrictions on some roads.
It will also "de-clutter" pavements by removing some bus stops, bins and bollards to increase walking space.
Councillors approved the changes to the project, a partnership between the council and Sustrans, last week.
The first phase will see a new active travel link formed between the Foot of the Walk and Ocean Terminal shopping centre via Henderson Street - which will be closed to traffic - and Commercial Street.
'Real step forward'
Phase two of Leith Connections will involve various traffic restrictions, including stopping vehicles from turning onto Yardheads and Parliament Street from Henderson Street, while also shutting off access to Burgess Street from the Shore.
Further traffic restrictions will be implemented at the eastern end of Coalhill, on Coburg Street at its junction with Dock Street and at Sandport Place bridge.
The final phase will deliver a new cycling route between the Hawthornvale Path and the shared use path to Portobello, which starts at Seafield Street.
Changes to the road layout to form the new cycle lanes will need the final stamp of approval from the Scottish government before work begins.
Chas Booth, Green councillor for Leith, said he was delighted the final stage in the roll-out had been approved by the transport committee.
He added: "This project has the potential to significantly improve safety for people on foot, in wheelchairs and cycling.
"It will also help tackle air pollution and congestion in Leith and help cut climate emissions from transport.
"It's a real step forward for a more pleasant, person-centred Leith and I'm grateful to all the committee members who supported it."
Story by Local Democracy reporter Donald Turvill.