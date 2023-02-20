Rapist used phone to record attack on sleeping woman
A woman found footage of a man raping her while trying to uncover his alleged affair.
The victim was sickened to discover Martin Gavin, 59, had taken advantage of her while she was asleep.
A judge heard how the supermarket worker had also taken "several hundred" intimate photos of the woman.
Last month Gavin admitted to rape, sexual assault and recording the victim without her knowledge.
The first offender was jailed for five years and seven months on Monday.
The High Court in Glasgow heard the crimes spanned between 2012 and 2016.
Prosecutor Alan Parfery told how the victim "became suspicious" in September 2020 that Gavin was having an affair.
Mr Parfery added: "She looked at his iPad and saw a picture of a naked woman.
"This gave her further cause to suspect that he was being unfaithful."
The woman was later back at his home in Whitburn, West Lothian, while Gavin was out.
She noticed his iPad was no longer in its usual place but two USB sticks were there instead.
The woman took the storage devices away with her and discovered Gavin had captured numerous intimate images of her.
Mr Parfery added: "She expressed shock and was unaware they had been taken by Gavin.
"There was also a recording of Gavin setting up a camera before she came into the room."
A friend of the woman reported the discovery to police on her behalf.
Officers went on to recover a number of electronic devices belonging to Gavin.
They contained videos which included Gavin having sex with the woman while she was asleep.
There were a further three clips of him molesting her while she was unaware.
Mr Parfery further told the court of "several hundred" intimate images of the victim.
'Horrific breach of trust'
Frances Connor, defending, said: "When I first consulted with him, he indicated immediately his intention to accept responsibility for his wrong doing.
"He could not tell me in great detail the content of these devices."
The court heard how social workers compiling a pre-sentencing report "took a particularly dim view" of Gavin apparently trying to lessen the seriousness of the crimes.
Judge Lady Stacey told Gavin: "This is a horrific breach of trust.
"What you did without her knowledge is extremely serious."
Gavin was also put on the sex offenders register.
Det Insp Jennifer Priestley, from Police Scotland's Divisional Rape Investigation Unit, said: "Justice has been done and Martin Gavin now faces the consequences of his despicable and distressing actions with a jail sentence.
"Sexual crime, of any nature, is not to be tolerated and we will thoroughly investigate any reports made to us, no matter how much time has passed. I would urge people to come forward and you can be assured of being fully supported by officers and our partner agencies."