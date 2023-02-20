Police hunt man over Edinburgh train upskirting incident

The man sat diagonally opposite the woman on the train to Kirkcaldy.

Police are hunting for a man in connection with an upskirting incident on a train from Edinburgh.

A woman was targeted on the service between Edinburgh Gateway and Kirkcaldy Station at about 17:10 on 19 January.

The man boarded the train at Inverkeithing about 10 minutes into the journey, sitting diagonally across from the woman at a table.

She saw the man crouched under the table holding his phone with the camera app open.

'Upskirting' involves the use of a recording device to take explicit images underneath a victim's clothing without permission and often undetected.

It has been a crime under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act since 2010.

British Transport Police (BTP) appealed for help to find a "puffy faced" man in his 30s in connection with the incident.

He was of medium build and wore a white shirt that had a pale chequered pattern on it. A silver laptop was open on the table in front of him.

A BTP spokesman said: "Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed what happened or has any information to come forward and assist the investigation."

