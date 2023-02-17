Jenners fire: Wife's tribute ahead of firefighter's funeral
- Published
The wife of a firefighter who died after tackling a blaze in Edinburgh has paid tribute to him ahead of his funeral.
Barry Martin, 38, was critically injured in the fire in the former Jenners department store last month and died in hospital four days later.
His wife Shelley described him as a remarkable man who was exhilarated to be a firefighter.
His funeral will be held at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh at 12:30.
Mrs Martin said their eight-year-old twin sons, Oliver and Daniel, "could not have wished for a more loving and attentive father".
"He was a busy dad, transporting our sons to their various activities, and being there for them," she added.
"I felt utterly privileged to be his wife throughout our life together and always will."
Before joining the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Mr Martin was a pest control technician and set up his own company with his wife.
She said he was passionate about health and fitness and had a particular interest in the tattoo industry.
"Barry was motivated, proud, and driven to be the best he could be, for himself, for his family, for his colleagues, and for the community and wider public," Mrs Martin added.
"Being there for people, during their time of greatest need, meant everything to him in his career.
"Our love, admiration and respect for him, will last forever."
Mr Martin was based at McDonald Road Community Fire Station in Edinburgh and was part of the Blue Watch.
The Blue Watch in all Edinburgh stations will be stood down to allow staff to attend the funeral service.
Mr Martin was the first Scottish firefighter to die in the line of duty since Ewan Williamson, who died after being injured in Edinburgh in 2009.
Firefighters across the UK held a minute's silence to remember Mr Martin on Monday.
In Turkey, firefighters from the UK International Search and Rescue Team helping in the earthquake recovery effort also stopped to pay their respects.
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Interim Chief Officer Ross Haggart said: "Our thoughts remain very firmly with Barry Martin's family as we plan to come together at St Giles' Cathedral to pay our respects.
"Barry was a much-loved husband, father, son and friend to many.
"His Blue Watch colleagues and the wider service will ensure that Barry's selfless duty will never be forgotten."
Lord Provost Robert Aldridge said Mr Martin's death was a reminder of the "immense bravery and selflessness of those in our emergency services".
"The many tributes which have been placed outside Jenners show how deeply Barry's passing has been felt, both by people throughout the city and by his firefighter colleagues in Edinburgh and across the country," he added.
Mr Martin's funeral cortege will leave McDonald Road Fire Station, travel along Leith Walk and go on to London Road.
It will then make its way through Abbeyhill before arriving on the Royal Mile at noon.
The service is by invitation only and there will be a private committal afterwards.
As a mark of respect, all uniformed emergency services personnel will be able to travel free of charge on Lothian Buses on Friday.
Mr Martin was one of more than 100 firefighters involved in tackling the "serious and complex fire" at the Jenners building on 23 January.
Two other firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation in hospital, and two were treated for burns. A police officer also received treatment.
One of the oldest department stores in the world, the Jenners building was undergoing a four-year restoration project.
MSPs have called for Mr Martin to be posthumously awarded the George Cross, an accolade which dates back to 1940 and recognises acts of extreme bravery carried out by civilians.