Man jailed for killing best friend in Edinburgh street attack
- Published
A man who killed his best friend in a daylight attack on a Edinburgh's main shopping street has been jailed for five years and four months.
Matthew Adams, 38, lashed out at Wayne Elliott on Princes Street in August last year, resulting in his victim hitting his head on the ground.
Mr Elliot, who was 53, died three days later in hospital after sustaining a serious head injury.
Adams, who has 34 previous convictions, admitted culpable homicide.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard that he told a witness after the assault: "We're friends. He'll be up in a minute. We don't need police."
The trial was shown CCTV footage of the attack, with Adams punching his victim before knocking him over with his shoulder.
Judge Lady Poole told Adams: "You had been drinking and were the principal aggressor. You were the bigger man."
Highly-intoxicated
Advocate depute Gavin Dewar said witnesses reported hearing a crack or a thud as Mr Elliott's head hit the ground.
The prosecutor said the two men were friends from the homeless community in Portsmouth in the south of England.
Mr Dewar said: "The accused and Mr Elliott had travelled north with the intention of begging during the Edinburgh Festival."
He said both appeared highly-intoxicated before an argument broke out.
Defence solicitor advocate Iain McSporran KC said that Adams was "genuinely distressed" as he had deprived himself of the company of his best friend.
He said it was a one-off offence with "tragic consequences".