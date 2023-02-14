Teenager who died after being found in Edinburgh street is named
A teenager who died after being found seriously injured on an Edinburgh street has been named as Lewis McCartney.
The 18-year-old was found in Viewcraig Street, in the Dumbiebykes area of the city, after an incident was reported to police at 03:45 on Sunday.
He died in the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh a short time later.
Officers confirmed a 19-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with the death.
He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
Det Insp George Calder, of the major investigation team, said: "Our thoughts are very much with Lewis' family and friends. They've asked their privacy be respected at this very difficult time.
"I would like to thank the public for their assistance with our investigations."