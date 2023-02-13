Jenners fire: Colleagues across UK remember firefighter killed in blaze
Firefighters across the UK have held a minute's silence to remember Barry Martin who died after tackling a blaze in Edinburgh last month.
Crews lined up outside fire stations around the country at 11:00 to pay tribute to their former colleague.
The 38-year-old from Fife was critically injured during an incident at the former Jenners department store and died in hospital four days later.
His funeral will be held at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh on Friday.
The funeral cortege will leave McDonald Road Fire Station, travel along Leith Walk and go on to London Road.
It will then make its way through Abbeyhill before arriving on the Royal Mile at noon.
It is expected to arrive at St Giles at about 12:30.
Mr Martin, from Fife, is survived by his wife and two children.
He is the first Scottish firefighter to die in the line of duty since Ewan Williamson, who died after being injured in Edinburgh in 2009.
The owner of the former Jenners building, Anders Holch Povlsen said his thoughts were with Mr Martin's family, friends and colleagues.
At its height, more than 100 firefighters and 22 fire appliances were at the scene of the "serious and complex fire".
Two of the other firefighters who were taken to hospital were treated for smoke inhalation, and two were treated for burns. A police officer also received treatment.
Founded in 1838, the Jenners building was one of the oldest department stores in the world.
It has been undergoing a four-year restoration project, during which disused rooms were being turned into a hotel.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "Today we joined together to observe a minute's silence to remember our friend and colleague, firefighter Barry Martin.
"We thank our staff and colleagues from other UK fire and rescue services who joined us in marking this poignant moment today."
MSPs have called for Mr Martin to be posthumously awarded the George Cross, an accolade which dates back to 1940 and recognises acts of extreme bravery carried out by civilians.