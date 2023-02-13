Woman, 73, injured after being shot by air rifle in Dunbar
- Published
A woman has been injured after being shot with an air rifle in East Lothian.
The 73-year-old was hit by air rifle pellets as she walked in Beveridge Row, Dunbar, at about 14:20 on Sunday.
She was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment and has since been discharged.
Det Sgt Marion Anderson said: "The woman involved was left badly shaken and shocked as a result of this incident and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."
"We would urge anyone who was in the area of Beveridge Row, Edinburgh Road or Belhaven Caravan Park around 14:20 on Sunday afternoon to get in touch," she added.
"We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area around that time."
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.