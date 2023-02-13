Teenager arrested after death of 18-year-old found injured in street
A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a teenager found injured in a street in Edinburgh.
The victim, who was 18, was found in Viewcraig Street, in the Dumbiebykes area of the city, after the incident was reported at 03:45 on Sunday.
He died in the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh a short time later.
Police Scotland said a man had been arrested and the investigation was continuing. Officers appealed for witnesses to get in touch.
Det Insp George Calder, of the force's major investigation team, said: "Our thoughts and are very much with the young man's family and friends at this very difficult time.
"We have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation and extensive enquiries are ongoing at this time.
"I would ask anyone who was in Viewcraig Street and the surrounding area, in the early hours of Sunday morning, and who may have seen or heard a disturbance, or witnessed anything suspicious, to please get in touch with us.
"I am also keen to speak to anyone with any CCTV, dashcam or any other footage that they think would assist the enquiry.
"We will have a continued police presence in the area and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers"