Teenager found injured in Edinburgh street dies in hospital
- Published
An 18-year-old male has died after being found injured in a residential street in the centre of Edinburgh.
Police Scotland said officers were dispatched to Viewcraig Street, in the Dumbiedykes area, after the incident was reported at 03.45 on Sunday.
A force spokesperson said: "Emergency services attended and he was taken to Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he died a short time later."
The death is being treated as unexplained.
Police Scotland said officers remained at the scene and inquiries were ongoing.