Man, 24, arrested after pedestrian killed in Cowdenbeath crash
A 24-year-old man has been arrested after a female pedestrian was killed in a road crash in Fife.
The incident happened on Broad Street, Cowdenbeath, at about 13:30 on Friday.
Police Scotland said the 38-year-old woman was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, but she died there a short time later.
Sgt Lee Walkingshaw said: "We are appealing for anyone who was in the area and who witnessed the crash to get in touch."
