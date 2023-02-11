Forth Bridge fault disrupts travel for Six Nations in Edinburgh
A railway defect on the Forth Bridge has caused severe disruption for thousands of rugby fans travelling to the Six Nations match in Edinburgh.
ScotRail urged passengers heading to the Scotland v Wales clash at Murrayfield to consider alternative transport while Network rail attempted to repair the track fault.
Services were affected between Dalmeny and North Queensferry in Fife.
Network Rail said it was working to reopen the line by the final whistle.
The match kicks off at 16:45.
Rail replacement bus services have been organised at Edinburgh Waverley station and Perth.
ScotRail said Dundee passengers going to Edinburgh can also travel on Glasgow services, changing at Perth, Stirling or Glasgow for connections.
'Working hard'
A temporary Park & Ride site has been set up at the Royal Highland Centre with 2,000 spaces available.
Lothian buses is running a limited bus service from this location.
ScotRail said: "Due to the limited number of services we're able to operate via the Forth Bridge, customers travelling to this afternoon's Scotland vs Wales Six Nations match should consider using alternative transport.
"We're working all-out to get as many people to the rugby as possible."
Earlier this week, ScotRail said it would add more seats to Edinburgh trains on Saturday to help fans get to the match.
Network Rail posted on Twitter: "We're working hard to fix the track fault on the Forth Bridge.
"We're aiming for the line to fully reopen before the end of the rugby. We're sorry if your journey has been disrupted."