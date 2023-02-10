Family of man hit by bus in Edinburgh thank people who helped
- Published
The family of a man who died after being hit by a bus have thanked those who tried to save him.
Allan Moir, 79, from Edinburgh, was struck by the vehicle in the city's Haymarket Terrace on Saturday evening.
His family said: "We would like to thank the police, paramedics and members of the public who tried to save our beloved dad and grandad."
Police Scotland said their inquiries were continuing and appealed for help from anyone with information.
Mr Moir was one of six pedestrians to die on Scotland's roads in 13 days.
It led to police issuing a safety plea to all road users - pedestrians and motorists.
They said pedestrians should wear reflective or fluorescent clothing, particularly in the winter and when it is dark.
And they asked motorists to drive with particular care where people may be on foot or crossing roads, and to keep vehicle lights free from defect and clean.