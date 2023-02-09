Sheku Bayoh inquiry: Police told partner 'his body was found by passer-by'
The partner of a man who died in police custody has told an inquiry detectives informed her he had been found dead in the street by a passer-by.
Collette Bell said she assumed her boyfriend Sheku Bayoh had been murdered after receiving the information at Kirkcaldy police station in May 2015.
Ms Bell said she was told police were looking for someone in connection with the incident.
Officers who spoke to Ms Bell have disputed her version of events.
The inquiry is looking into the circumstances of Mr Bayoh's death, and whether race was a factor.
Ms Bell gave pre-recorded evidence to the inquiry for the first time on Thursday.
She claimed she asked police what had happened to Mr Bayoh but the officers told her they had just come on shift and did not know what was going on.
Police officers then began to treat Ms Bell's home like a crime scene, she said, and told her she would have to pack a bag in case she could not get back in.
It was at that stage that Ms Bell thought for the first time that Mr Bayoh was dead.
'Nightmares'
She told the inquiry: "They were covering the garden with polythene and I just remember saying, 'Shek's dead'.
"I don't know why I was saying that, I have no reason, I think it was just all the commotion in the house and the officers and then the polythene in the garden.
"I just thought, 'something's really not right here, I think Shek's dead' and Mum was like, 'Don't be silly. We'll get down to the police station and we'll find out what's going on'."
Ms Bell said she still has nightmares about the police having "the wrong man" in the events that followed.
The couple had a three-month-old baby when Mr Bayoh died after being restrained by police in Kirkcaldy, Fife, on 3 May, 2015.
"I often have nightmares about it," Ms Bell said. "I'll be walking down a beach on holiday and Shek will be coming towards me."
In her statement to the inquiry, Ms Bell claimed a post-mortem examination had taken place on Mr Bayoh's body without the family identifying him first.
Angela Grahame KC, senior counsel to the inquiry, asked Ms Bell: "Was it your understanding at that time that they needed permission to do the post-mortem?"
Ms Bell responded: "Yes, because I remember when we were in the police station they had said he would need to be identified so nothing could go ahead without him being identified.
"I just remember thinking, 'He hasn't been identified so how have they managed to do the post-mortem?'"
Ms Bell criticised the way she and Mr Bayoh's family were treated by the police.
Asked how she felt knowing that information was withheld from her, she replied: "Disgusted. You know what's happened, I've asked you what has happened, I've asked you: has he been stabbed, has he collapsed, has he been hit by a car, what's happened to him?
"You say: no obvious wounds, we don't know.
"You do know. You know that the police have been in contact with Shek, and you know that he's died right on the back of being in contact with the police, you do know what's happened to him, you know that he's not been stabbed or hit by a car."
Ms Bell claimed the police "intentionally lied" to her about the circumstances surrounding Mr Bayoh's death.
The inquiry, before Lord Bracadale in Edinburgh, will resume later this month.