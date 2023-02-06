St Andrews Old Course bridge renovation compared to 'DIY patio'
The Old Course in St Andrews has defended renovation work around the historic Swilken Bridge after it was compared to a "DIY patio".
The iconic crossing, estimated to be 700 years old, provides arguably the most famous photo opportunity in golf.
As a result the St Andrews Links Trust said the approach area regularly falls into disrepair.
But its solution, a new round paved area, has been widely criticised on social media.
Commentator Ken Brown tweeted: "The Swilken Bridge now serving food. A table for Fore please."
Golf fan Warren Allsworth reacted: "Just no. That's like drawing a moustache on the Mona Lisa."
And US-based Tron Carter said it resembled a "DIY backyard patio".
Others have mocked up the new approach featuring everything from garden furniture to a hot tub.
Legends of the game traditionally use the walk over the bridge, after teeing off on the 18th hole, to bid farewell to the Open Championship, which is played at the Old Course every five years.
Those who have made the emotional walk up the final fairway include the late Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson.
Tiger Woods famously failed to pause on the bridge during last summer's Open in a sign he still hopes to compete at the Home of Golf before he retires.
On Sundays, when no golf is allowed on the hallowed course, queues of locals and visitors form at the bridge to pose for a picture with the landmark Royal & Ancient clubhouse in the background.
The St Andrews Links Trust, which manages the course, issued a statement on Sunday to address "some concerns" that have been raised regarding the work.
It also emphasised no work had taken place on the bridge itself.
The statement said: "The ongoing works are solely focussed on the turfed approach area to the bridge, which regularly falls into disrepair due to the significant foot traffic by tens of thousands of golfers and countless other visitors seeking to have their photograph taken at the landmark.
"In order to avoid having to close the bridge to foot traffic during certain periods of the year, a number of solutions have been attempted previously."
The trust said this included the installation of hybrid and synthetic artificial turf and the regular method - replacement, reseed and support of natural turf.
But it said these solutions did not prove successful in "adequately protecting the area from the significant wear and tear".
It added: "Historically the bridge has previously seen a stone pathway leading onto it and the current works are designed to see if we can replicate this while being fit for purpose for the amount of foot traffic it has to endure.
"The shape of the current installation covers the ground that receives the most traffic as the area where the majority of photographs are taken of people on the bridge."
The statement concluded that the works were ongoing and said the final result would be "in keeping with its surroundings".