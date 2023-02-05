Body found after man fell into water at quay in Leith

Victoria QuayGoogle
Police, fire and coastguard crews carried out an "extensive search" at Victoria Quay basin in Leith

The body of a man has been recovered from the water near a Scottish government building in Leith.

Police were called to the Victoria Quay basin at 23:25 on Friday following reports that a man had fallen in.

Officers were joined by teams from the ambulance and fire services and HM Coastguard in an "extensive search".

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Inquiries are still ongoing to identify the man."

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

